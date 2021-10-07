Bell Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $40.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,488.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 243.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,281.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,293.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

