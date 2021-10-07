Bell Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

NYSE ZTS traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.41. 17,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

