Bell Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 17.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.7% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 86.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $7.09 on Thursday, reaching $337.45. 55,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

