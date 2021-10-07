BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Buy by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.38.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.26.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.