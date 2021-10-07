Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

