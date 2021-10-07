Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Trimmed by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 231,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,153. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

