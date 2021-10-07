Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BEAM opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $138.52.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
