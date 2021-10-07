Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.