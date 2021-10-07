BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in September

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.2459 dividend. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

