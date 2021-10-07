Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $63,729,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

