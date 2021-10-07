Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE:B opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

