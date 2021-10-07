Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

BBDC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 8,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $526.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

