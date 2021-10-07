Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 341,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,773. The stock has a market cap of $528.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

