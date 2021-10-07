Barclays Trims Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Target Price to $9.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.70 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

VIV stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

