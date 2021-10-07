Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 7.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.48. 7,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 966,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.
Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.
The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
