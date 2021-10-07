Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 7.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.48. 7,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 966,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

