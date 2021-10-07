Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.87% of Banner worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. Banner Co. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.