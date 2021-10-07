Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 738 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 91.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NFG stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

