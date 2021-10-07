Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,142 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 47.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

CUBE opened at $49.06 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

