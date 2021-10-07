Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 103 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $172.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

