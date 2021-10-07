Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FibroGen by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 156,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FibroGen by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $944.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

