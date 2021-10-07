Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $503,000 Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

