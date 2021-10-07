Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 639.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 310,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

