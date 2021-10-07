Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

