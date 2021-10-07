Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 581,358 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 581,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $38,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 716,013 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

