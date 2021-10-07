Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,817 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $41,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers by 43.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth about $6,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $182.32 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $215.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.27.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

