Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $40,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lindsay by 305.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 20.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindsay by 52.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Lindsay by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $158.09 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

