Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,756 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $39,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

