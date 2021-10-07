Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 849.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 853.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 882.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.