Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 864.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

