Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.92% of QAD worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 264.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

