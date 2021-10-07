Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,065 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 60,627 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

