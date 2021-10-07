Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $485,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BOH opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

