Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

