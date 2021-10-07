Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,182,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 463,700 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 814,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,932 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,981,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

