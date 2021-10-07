Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.96.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

