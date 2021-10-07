Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BNMDF stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNMDF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

