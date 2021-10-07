Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BNMDF stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNMDF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

