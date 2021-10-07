Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -161.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

