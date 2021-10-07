Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $713,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

