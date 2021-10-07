Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

