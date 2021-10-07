Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,645 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,355,000 after purchasing an additional 251,058 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,003,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 442,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $45.95 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.