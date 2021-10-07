Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $9,494,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

