Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

