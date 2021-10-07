Bailard Inc. Sells 10,760 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.