Bailard Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

