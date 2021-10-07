Bailard Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,398,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

