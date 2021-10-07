Bailard Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.