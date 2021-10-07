Bailard Inc. Has $17.67 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 92,682 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $837.55. 472,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,116. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $584.32 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $898.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $861.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

