Bailard Inc. Has $108.71 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $108,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,890,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,845,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

