Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,925 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 84,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,785 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 40.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 715,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,865,000 after acquiring an additional 207,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.