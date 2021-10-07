Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 303.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Baidu by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.