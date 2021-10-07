Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Ariel Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,412 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 4.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $472,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,816. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.32 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

